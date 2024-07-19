Goods train derails between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat; traffic affected, no casualties: Western Railway

The Western Railway said on Friday that a wagon of a goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat; however, no casualties were reported

Published19 Jul 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat; traffic affected, said Western Railway
Goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat; traffic affected, said Western Railway

The Western Railway said on Friday that a wagon of a goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat; however, no casualties were reported.

The PTI report said that traffic on the route was affected due to the incident that took place near Dungri station around 3 pm.

The goods train was heading towards Surat.

It is important to note that the derailment on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad trunk route occurred when Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was taking stock of railway safety and other issues at the Western Railway headquarters in Mumbai.

Also Read | Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train accident LIVE: At least four killed, 34 injured in UP

Earlier on Thursday, at least four people were killed and 20 others injured after multiple coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.

Eight coaches of the train derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, about 150 km from the state capital, on the Gonda-Gorakhpur section of the Northeast Railway on Thursday afternoon.

Also Read | Railways issues new policy for power car maintenance

"Train number 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express that left Wednesday night from Chandigarh derailed near Gonda Junction station between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations at around 2.37 pm on Thursday under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway (NER)," Sabyasachi De, a spokesperson said.

According to the Railways, 04260 Ayodhya Dham-Mankapur special train running from Ayodhya Dham on July 19, 2024 is cancelled, 04257 Mankapur-Ayodhya Dham special train running from Mankapur on July 19, 2024 is cancelled, 04258 Ayodhya Dham-Mankapur special train running from Ayodhya Dham on July 19, 2024 is cancelled, 04241 Mankapur-Ayodhya Dham special train running from Mankapur on July 19, 2024 is cancelled.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Infra thrust to push railways’ capex; IRCON, NBCC among top picks

Meanwhile, the General Manager of North Eastern Railways, Saumya Mathur, told ANI today that the restoration work is underway, and the upline will be restored within a few hours.

"The restoration work is underway. The checking process is being done and within some hours, the upline will be restored. On the second line, you are seeing that the work is underway. We are working to ensure that the entire section gets restored by this evening. We are working to ensure that the entire section gets restored by this evening," ANI quoted Mathur as saying.

Also Read | Railway Minister’s big plans, ‘2,500 new coaches to 50 Amrit Bharat trains’

The Railway Ministry has ordered a high-level inquiry in addition to the probe by the Commission of Railway Safety.

The ministry has announced an enhanced ex-gratia amount of 10 lakh to be given to the relatives of those killed. The grievously injured passengers will get 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries 50,000.

 

 

 

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 04:41 PM IST
