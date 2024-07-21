A goods train derailed in West Bengal's Ranaghat on Sunday. No casualty has been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

VIDEO | Goods train derails in West Bengal's Ranaghat. More details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/cFNhTqlOT3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2024

Earlier in the day, a freight train en route from Alwar Goods Station to Rewari derailed on the Mathura track at approximately 2:30 AM on Sunday. The railway authorities initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment, news agency ANI reported.

"Three coaches of the goods train that had to be received at Alwar Station, which was on its way to Rewari, have derailed at around 2:30 AM. The Alwar-Mathura rail track will be restored soon," Manish Goyal, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jaipur, said. He added that train movement has not been affected by the incident.

Also Read | Goods train derails near Amroha in Uttar Pradesh

On Saturday, another incident of a goods train derailment took place between the Ghaziabad and Moradabad sections of Uttar Pradesh, where at least seven coaches got derailed.

Officials said the goods train derailed in the Amroha yard of UP's Moradabad district. Restoration work to resume the movement of trains is currently underway.

On July 19, a wagon of a goods train, heading to Palna in Kheda district of Gujarat from Chinchwad near Pune, derailed in Gujarat's Valsad, affecting. The train was ‘re-railed’ at 5.39 pm, more than two hours after the derailment at 3.05 pm, and the traffic on DOWN main line will resume as soon as it receives a track fit certificate, said a WR spokesperson.

The Western Railway's Mumbai division, however, claimed that a trolley wheel of a goods train derailed inside the Dungri station yard, and traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route was not affected.

On July 18, in a similar incident, at least three people were killed and around 30 were injured after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derailed near Gonda station between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations under the jurisdiction of the North Eastern Railway.