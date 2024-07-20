Goods train derails near Amroha in Uttar Pradesh

A good train derailed on Delhi Lucknow railway line in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. No loss of life, reported.
VIDEO | A good train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha earlier today. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2024
Amroha police said an adequate police force was present on the spot along with officers/employees of other concerned departments. There was no loss of life, and the law and order situation was normal.
महोदय, कृपया अवगत कराना है कि मौके पर पर्याप्त पुलिस बल अन्य संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारीगण/कर्मचारीगण के साथ मौजूद है। कोई जनहानि नही है तथा कानून व शांति व्यवस्था की स्थिति सामान्य है।— Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) July 20, 2024