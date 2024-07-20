Goods train derails near Amroha in Uttar Pradesh

A good train derailed on the Delhi Lucknow railway line in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Saturday

Published20 Jul 2024, 08:55 PM IST
A good train derailed on Delhi Lucknow railway line in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. No loss of life, reported.

Amroha police said an adequate police force was present on the spot along with officers/employees of other concerned departments. There was no loss of life, and the law and order situation was normal.

First Published:20 Jul 2024, 08:55 PM IST
