Goods train derails near Amroha in Uttar Pradesh
A good train derailed on the Delhi Lucknow railway line in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Saturday
Amroha police said an adequate police force was present on the spot along with officers/employees of other concerned departments. There was no loss of life, and the law and order situation was normal.
