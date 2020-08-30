In addition to these trains, "The 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Superfast Special train will be diverted to run via Ghaziabad - Aligarh - Mitawal- Etmadpur -Agra Cantt, the 02716 Amritsar - Nanded Sachkhand Express Special train will be diverted to run via Chipiana - Mitawal - Agra Cantt, and the 02780 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Madgaon Goa Express Special train will be diverted to run via Chipiana - Mitawal - Agra Cantt." (ANI)