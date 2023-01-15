Google approaches SC over its NCLAT appeal against CCI order - Story so far

Google has approached the Supreme Court, saying its appeal before NCLAT against CCI order, on abuse of dominant position in the Android mobile device ecosystem, would become a ‘fait accompli’ as the appellate tribunal has refused to put a stay and listed hearing of its plea almost 10 weeks after the tech giant is required to comply with the remedial directions.
Google has approached the Supreme Court over its appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against a recent CCI order. Last year the Competition Commission of India had imposed massive penalties against Google for "abusing its dominant market position". Following this, the global tech company had approached the NCLAT to seek interim relief - a request that Google says the tribunal "erroneously rejected".
"The CCI order requires Google to modify its existing contracts, introduce new licence agreements, and alter its business model and commercial arrangements with thousands of device manufacturers and app developers," submitted the company in its petition before the apex court.
It contended that the appeal before the NCLAT would become a "fait accompli" (something that has already happened or been done and cannot be changed) as the appellate tribunal has refused to put a stay and listed hearing of its plea almost 10 weeks after the tech giant is required to comply with the remedial directions.
In October last year, CCI slapped a penalty of around ₹2,200 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices. The company was hit with a ₹1,337.76 crore fine for exploiting its dominant position with respect to Android and another ₹936-crore penalty in a case related to its Play Store policies.
Beyond the massive fines, the CCI had also ordered the tech giant to comply with certain requirements that Google says will result in making devices expensive and lead to an increase of unchecked apps that may pose a security threat. Having been denied interim relief, Google will have to implement all changes by January 19 this year.
The petition further said the NCLAT rejection despite a "compelling prima facie case, irreversible and irreparable harm to Google" demonstrates "non-application of mind, predisposition, and failure" to meet its obligations to preserve an existing and flourishing status quo.
"As a result, absent the Supreme Court's intervention, Google will be required to make far-reaching changes to the Android mobile platform which has been in place for the last 14-15 years, based on the Commission's deeply flawed order - this will lead to lasting and irreparable harm to Google, device manufacturers, Indian consumers, app developers, and the wider Indian mobile economy," said Google.
Google's plea is slated to be heard on Monday by the apex court.