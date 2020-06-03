Google asked to take down Saheb Biwi aur Gangster movie from Youtube

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court has asked Google LLC to remove from Youtube the Hindi movie 'Saheb Biwi aur Gangster' which according to its co-producer has been uploaded illegally on the social media platform. Justice Rajiv Shakdher in an interim order on Tuesday, directed Youtube to take down the movie within 48 hours, but its lawyer said that the platform has been taken over by US-based Google LLC which will comply with the direction.