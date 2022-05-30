Google backs ShareChat in $300 million funding at $5 billion valuation: Report

The parent company of India's ShareChat has raised almost $300 million in new capital from Alphabet Inc's Google, media behemoth Times Group, and Singapore's Temasek Holdings, valuing the social media platform at nearly $5 billion. Two persons familiar with the sale discussions told Reuters that a deal might be revealed as soon as next week. Mohalla Tech, ShareChat's parent business, did not respond to a request for comment. Requests for comment from Google and Temasek were not immediately returned, and Reuters was unable to contact the Times Group.

