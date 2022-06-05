Google bans companies from using RCS for promotion in India

RCS support has been scaled out to hundreds of millions of people throughout the world in recent years by Google, Samsung, and a number of other companies, including telecom providers. Google reported in May that the number of monthly active users using RCS messaging in the Android Messages app had topped 500 million. RCS is also geared at enabling businesses to reach out to users in a more participatory way, and the company urged "any mobile operating system" (a sly jab at Apple) to support it at its developer conference.