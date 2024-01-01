Google celebrates Happy New Year 2024 with festive doodle

Happy New Year 2024: Google celebrates New Year 2024 with a vibrant doodle. The Google Doodle 2024 displayed sparkling disco balls, confetti, showing the essence of celebration.

New Year 2024: Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, other cities step up security, impose restrictions | Details here

Revelers counted down to midnight on New Year's Eve across the globe on Sunday as fireworks and festive lights offered a hopeful start to 2024 for billions of people.

Happy New Year 2024 to you all

Several people across the country greeted the new year with prayers.

A large number of people from different faiths gathered at their religious places of worship to welcome the new year amid prayers and celebrations.

On the first day of New Year in Amritsar, devotees bowed down at Golden Temple Gurudwara. Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal along with wife MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal offered prayers at the gurudwara on Sunday night.