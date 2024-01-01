Google celebrates Happy New Year 2024 with festive doodle

Happy New Year 2024: Google celebrates New Year 2024 with a vibrant doodle. The Google Doodle 2024 displayed sparkling disco balls, confetti, showing the essence of celebration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revelers counted down to midnight on New Year's Eve across the globe on Sunday as fireworks and festive lights offered a hopeful start to 2024 for billions of people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several people across the country greeted the new year with prayers.

A large number of people from different faiths gathered at their religious places of worship to welcome the new year amid prayers and celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the first day of New Year in Amritsar, devotees bowed down at Golden Temple Gurudwara. Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal along with wife MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal offered prayers at the gurudwara on Sunday night.

People also performed Ganga and Surya aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi on Sunday.

In Delhi, a New Year's aarti was performed at Jhandewalan Devi Temple, and huge crowds gathered at Connaught Place.

A large number of devotees visited Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Pathanamthitta on the last day of the year. Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, also witnessed devotees gathering to offer their prayers on the last day of the year.

Special prayers were held in churches in Rameswaram at the beginning of the New Year 2024 on Sunday.

Similarly, Kamarajar Salai in Chennai saw a large turnout, and Mall Road in Shimla was filled with people welcoming the upcoming year.

On the occasion of New Year, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 25 ft high sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath at Blue Flag Beach in Puri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, Goa, Bengaluru, and Mumbai were dazzled with a magnificent display of fireworks.

