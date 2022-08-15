The biggest annual celebration takes place at the Red Fort in Delhi, where the Prime Minister raises the saffron, white and green national flag in synchronization with a 21-gun salute
Google on Monday, displayed a doodle on its search page to celebrate India's 76th Independence Day. The Doodle, illustrated by Kerala-based guest artist Neethi, shows India celebrating 75 years of its Independence on August 15 with soaring kites symbolizing the country has achieved great heights.
“Today’s Doodle, illustrated by Kerala-based guest artist Neethi, celebrates India’s 75th Independence Day. On this day in 1947, India officially became a democratic country—ending nearly two hundred years of British rule," according to the statement by Google
The lengthy struggle for freedom resulted in the birth of the largest democracy in the world. Heroic freedom fighters, such as Mahatma Gandhi, led the country’s independence movement through civil disobedience and nonviolent protests. On August 15, 1947, the Indian national flag was raised for the first time at the Red Fort in Delhi.
The biggest annual celebration takes place at the Red Fort in Delhi, where the Prime Minister raises the saffron, white and green national flag in synchronization with a 21-gun salute. After the Prime Minister delivers his televised speech, a patriotic parade honors members of the Indian armed forces and police.
People also celebrate by flying kites—a longstanding symbol of independence. Indian revolutionaries once flew kites with slogans to protest British rule. Since then, recreational and competitive kite flying have become one of Independence Day’s most popular traditions. Indians also commemorate the day by spending time with loved ones and hosting cultural programmes in neighborhoods and schools.
Sharing his thought about the Doodle, artist Neethi said that one of our fondest memories, the age-old tradition of kite-flying has been integral to the Indian Independence Day festivities.
Freedom fighters used kites to write anti-colonial slogans and flew them in the sky as a mark of protest.
Neethi said "A Kites are also an outlet for artistic expression- many of them carry trendy motifs or even social messages. I have drawn kites depicting our national colours, a message of love and commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence. They fly as high as skyscrapers, birds and I'd like to believe the sun!"
