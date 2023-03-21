World's biggest search engine Google is celebrating the Persian New Year Nowruz with a floral doodle representing the theme of the festival with spring flowers — tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids. The doodle features vibrant flowers in various hues, symbolizing the arrival of spring and new beginnings.

Giving a sneak peek at today's doodle, Google wrote: “As the winter fades and the northern hemisphere begins to thaw, it's time to celebrate Nowruz. Today's Doodle highlights this ancient holiday that marks the beginning of spring."

As part of the Navroz 2023 doodle, Google also shared insights into the festival's history and significance, it said, “In many cultures, Nowruz also marks the beginning of a new year — a time to reflect on the past, set intentions for the future, and strengthen relationships with loved ones. Some common traditions include: Decorating eggs to honor new life, tidying up your home to prepare for a fresh start, and feasting on spring vegetables and herbs."

Novruz or Navroz is generally associated with the Parsi community but it is celebrated across the Middle East, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, and Northern, Western, Central, and South Asia.

Novruz marks the first day of the Persian calendar and the beginning of the Persian New Year. The festival is typically observed on the spring equinox, which falls on March 21st or 22nd.

Etymologically, Navroz is derived from two Persian words "Nav" meaning new and "Roz" meaning day, and thus literally translates to new day.

The roots of Navroz can be traced back to the Iranians and Zoroastrians for the last 3,000 years. It is celebrated as a time of renewal and rebirth, and it is marked by a variety of traditions and customs

Google Doodle is a special temporary alteration of the Google logo that is displayed on the search engine's homepage. It has become one of the most popular ways to celebrate various events such as holidays, festivals, birthdays of famous personalities etc.