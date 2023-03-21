Google celebrates Persian New Year Nowruz with a floral doodle2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 12:40 PM IST
The festival of Navroz can be traced back to Iranians and Zoroastrians for the last 3,000 years
World's biggest search engine Google is celebrating the Persian New Year Nowruz with a floral doodle representing the theme of the festival with spring flowers — tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids. The doodle features vibrant flowers in various hues, symbolizing the arrival of spring and new beginnings.
