Google CEO Sundar Pichai lands in India to attend AI Impact Summit 2026, meets PM Modi — watch video

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday landed in India to attend the Global AI Impact Summit 2026. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

“Nice to be back in India for the AI Impact Summit - a very warm welcome as always and the papers looked great too,” Pichai said on X.

He is expected to deliver the keynote address on Friday at the summit.

About AI Impact Summit 2026 The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is currently underway at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, having commenced on February 16 and scheduled to conclude on February 20, 2026. The event has convened government policymakers, AI industry leaders, academics, technology innovators, and representatives from civil society from around the world to further global dialogue on artificial intelligence.

As the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, the India AI Impact Summit seeks to explore the transformative power of AI in line with India’s guiding vision of “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya” (welfare for all, happiness for all), while promoting the broader international principle of AI for Humanity.

In an interview with ANI, PM Modi discussed the expanding influence of artificial intelligence on the IT sector and outlined the government’s approach to bolstering and future-proofing the industry.

He stated that India’s IT industry has long served as the foundation of the country’s services exports and a major engine of economic expansion. According to him, artificial intelligence offers both significant opportunities and notable challenges for the sector. Citing market projections, he indicated that India’s IT industry could grow to $400 billion by 2030, fueled by emerging waves of AI-driven outsourcing and specialized automation across domains.

It was also mentioned that the Summit is expected to see participation from over 110 countries and 30 international organisations, with representation including around 20 Heads of State or Government and nearly 45 ministers.

The AI Summit was described as part of a broader and evolving global effort to enhance international collaboration on AI governance, safety, and its wider societal implications.

Furthermore, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is said to be anchored in three guiding “Sutras”, People, Planet, and Progress, which serve as its foundational pillars. These principles emphasise the promotion of human-centric AI that protects rights and ensures fair distribution of benefits, supports environmentally sustainable AI development, and advances inclusive economic and technological growth.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, delegates will receive limited access to the India AI Impact Summit on Wednesday and Thursday considering VIP movements and PM Modi's visit to the venue, according to government officials. Delegates taking part in the conference at Bharat Mandapam will have to leave the convention area by 4.30 pm as the PM Modi is set to host dinner for state guests, including business leaders after 6 pm, Meity officials stated.