Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals which school he attended in Chennai

Nearly 350 educational institutions had claimed Pichai to be his own after his appointment. But he clarified that only two of the mentioned names were correct
After much speculations from all quarters, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has finally revealed the name of the school he went to in Chennai.
In an interaction at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, he was asked about the school he attended. He was also shown a list of schools that appeared on his Wikipedia page after he was appointed as the CEO of Alphabet Inc.
Nearly 350 educational institutions had claimed Pichai to be his own after his appointment. But he clarified that only two of the mentioned names were correct.
Pichai said that he completed his school education at Vana Vani in Chennai. The school is located inside the campus of IIT Madras.
He also clarified that the rumours of him being homeschooled are false.
For his higher education, Pichai attended the coveted IIT Kharagpur and earned his B Tech in metallurgical engineering. He then went to Stanford University to do his MS and got an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania.
He was part of the team that launched the Chrome browser in 2008. He was responsible for Google Drive, Chrome OS and others at Google.
Before joining Google, Pichai worked as an engineer at manufacturer Applied Materials, followed by a stint in management consulting at McKinsey & Company.