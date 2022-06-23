Google donated 30,000 Pixel phones for Ukrainian, Afghan refugees arriving in US

Google donated 30,000 Pixel phones for Ukrainian, Afghan refugees arriving in US1 min read . 06:06 PM IST
- Pichai also added that the firm has contributed $1 million each in grant funding and in search advertisements.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently revealed that the American multinational technology company donated 30,000 Pixel phones for Ukrainian and Afhgan refugees arriving in the USA.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently revealed that the American multinational technology company donated 30,000 Pixel phones for Ukrainian and Afhgan refugees arriving in the USA.
Among other things, Pichai also added that the firm has contributed $1 million each in grant funding and in search advertisements. This donation is as a part of Pichai's participation in Welcome.US CEO Council.
Among other things, Pichai also added that the firm has contributed $1 million each in grant funding and in search advertisements. This donation is as a part of Pichai's participation in Welcome.US CEO Council.
Taking to Twitter, Pichai wrote, "Tools like Google Translate help refugees communicate with their new communities."
Taking to Twitter, Pichai wrote, "Tools like Google Translate help refugees communicate with their new communities."
"Today, we are donating an additional 20,000 Pixel phones to Welcome.US CEO Council so more Ukrainian and Afghan newcomers can feel at home in the US," he added.
"Today, we are donating an additional 20,000 Pixel phones to Welcome.US CEO Council so more Ukrainian and Afghan newcomers can feel at home in the US," he added.
The company has so far donated 30,000 Pixel phones in total the refugees, A Google blogpost shared by Sundar Pichai further revealed.
The company has so far donated 30,000 Pixel phones in total the refugees, A Google blogpost shared by Sundar Pichai further revealed.
Earlier in May, Pichai had announced the first 17 recipients of Google’s Ukraine Support Fund, who wil receive financial support and mentoring from Google for Startups -- a program which helps early-stage startups by connecting them with the right people and practices, reported Moneycontrol.
Earlier in May, Pichai had announced the first 17 recipients of Google’s Ukraine Support Fund, who wil receive financial support and mentoring from Google for Startups -- a program which helps early-stage startups by connecting them with the right people and practices, reported Moneycontrol.
“While in Warsaw, Poland in March, I announced our Ukraine Support Fund to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs maintain and grow their businesses in a time of war. Today we're welcoming the first recipients who will receive financing + mentoring from Google for Startups," Pichai had tweeted.
“While in Warsaw, Poland in March, I announced our Ukraine Support Fund to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs maintain and grow their businesses in a time of war. Today we're welcoming the first recipients who will receive financing + mentoring from Google for Startups," Pichai had tweeted.
Google in a blog post mentioned that its $5 million fund will help allocate equity-free cash awards to Ukrainian startups all through 2022. The American firm aims the fund to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs in maintaining and growing their businesses, strengthening their community and building a foundation for post-war economic recovery.
Google in a blog post mentioned that its $5 million fund will help allocate equity-free cash awards to Ukrainian startups all through 2022. The American firm aims the fund to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs in maintaining and growing their businesses, strengthening their community and building a foundation for post-war economic recovery.