De Bruyn grew up in his parents' cafe, where he worked for a while after completing school. During that time, he picked up cycling and won his first race at 15 years old. During the teenage days, he began questioning the gender identity that was assigned to him. At this time, in the eyes of society and legally he was considered a woman and, therefore, became the female world champion cyclist in 1934 and 1936. But after a few years, he stopped competing with women as he felt uncomfortable in this competition set and the victories he earned.

