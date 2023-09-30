Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Google Doodle celebrates 40th anniversary of discovery of 9,000-year-old Ain Ghazal statues

Livemint

Google Doodle honors Ain Ghazal statues, 9,000-year-old artifacts representing early human figures.

Today's Google Doodle, a meticulously crafted creation, pays tribute to the Ain Ghazal statues. These remarkable artifacts, approximately 9,000 years old, are regarded as among the earliest examples of large-scale human representations.

On this very day in 1983, these ancient statues were unearthed in Jordan.

As per the latest description, Archeologists discovered the first cache of underground statues in 1983 and a second group of sculptures in 1985 at ‘Ain Ghazal, a Neolithic site in Jordan. Prehistoric ancestors strategically buried the sculptures, aligning them east to west.

The Ain Ghazal figures depict men, women, and children with intricate human features such as almond-shaped eyes, prominent noses, and realistic legs, toes, and toenails.

These statues have garnered worldwide fascination and are currently on display at prominent galleries such as the Jordan Museum, Jordan Archaeological Museum, British Museum, and Louvre Abu Dhabi, inviting visitors to contemplate the enigmas of history.

Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 07:20 AM IST
