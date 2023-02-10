Google on Friday celebrated the 120th birth anniversary of PK Rosy, the first female lead in Malayalam cinema with a doodle. Google said that the story of Rosy is relevant to conversations about representation in media and serves as an inspiration to many.

PK Rosy was born in 1903 in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. Google praised the acting of the actress and said “In an era when performing arts was discouraged in many sections of society, especially for women, Rosy broke barriers with her role in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child). Though she never received recognition for her work during her lifetime, Rosy’s story is relevant to conversations about representation in the media. Today, her story serves as motivation and inspiration for many."

She came across many hurdles in childhood and as she belonged to the Dalit-Christian community, Rosy-faced stiff resistance from several quarters of the society. Her family background was very humble as both her parents were daily wagers and Rosy herself did petty jobs to support her family.

Rosy used to perform beautifully in Kakkarissi plays, which is a folk theatre in Kerala blending both Tamil and Malayalam.

In her first film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child, 1928), she played the role of upper caste Nair girl, Sarojini. The actress faced intense backlash after the film and stones were hurled at Rosy in the inaugural screening. She faced opposition from orthodox religious groups, who equated films with prostitution. Rosy had to flee her house, which was later burned by the social groups.

In the aftermath of this backlash, the director of the film her co-actor, JC Daniel went bankrupt and no copy of the film can be traced.