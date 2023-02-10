Google Doodle celebrates birth anniversary of PK Rosy, first female lead in Malayalam cinema
- PK Rosy faced intense backlash after her first film and stones were hurled at Rosy in the inaugural screening
Google on Friday celebrated the 120th birth anniversary of PK Rosy, the first female lead in Malayalam cinema with a doodle. Google said that the story of Rosy is relevant to conversations about representation in media and serves as an inspiration to many.
