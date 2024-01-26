Google Doodle celebrates India's 75th Republic Day. See here
India Republic Day 2024: Illustrated by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri, it showcases the Republic Day parade as it would have been seen on different screens over the decades.
India Republic Day 2024: The Google Doodle today on January 26 celebrates India's 75th Republic Day. It commemorates how on this day in 1950, the Constitution of India was adopted and the nation declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state.
