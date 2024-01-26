Google Doodle celebrates India's 75th Republic Day. See here

India Republic Day 2024: The Google Doodle today on January 26 celebrates India's 75th Republic Day. It commemorates how on this day in 1950, the Constitution of India was adopted and the nation declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state.

Illustrated by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri, it showcases the Republic Day parade as it would have been seen on different screens over the decades.

View Full Image Google Doodle: January 26 celebrates India's 75th Republic Day

Track | Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates

The Indian flag can be seen waving across the country today. The Republic Day Parade in the capital city of New Delhi, and is a highly-anticipated annual event, featuring grand floats, marching bands, and regiments of India’s armed forces. The parade covers the three-kilometer road known as Kartavya Path stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate. The nation also honours its brave soldiers with wreath-laying ceremonies at memorials such as the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

The closure of Republic Day celebrations is marked by the symbolic lowering of the Indian flag during the Beating Retreat, a musical ceremony featuring bands from across the Indian Armed Forces.

Celebrations Ahead

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26th January 2024. This year French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest.

President Droupadi Murmu will hoist the national flag at 8 am at Kartavya Path. This year's Republic Day theme is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Loktatantra ki Matruka'.\

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: From Delhi traffic advisory, alternate routes to parking; check all info here

The Republic Day 2024 parade will commence at 10:30 am (IST) from New Delhi's Vijay Chowk, following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. It will start at Rashtrapati Bhawan and proceed to the Rajpath.

The venue will accommodate approximately 77,000 people, with 42,000 reserved for the general public.

Numerous tableaus will showcase India's rich cultural history, culture, and tradition. The cultural pageantry of the R-Day includes vibrant fold dance performances and patriotic songs.

This year's top attractions include a women's tri-service group parade, a French contingent to join the R-Day parade, six Indians to join the French military team in the Republic Day parade, AI to take space in the parade, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to be highlighted, and so on.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!