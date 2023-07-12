Google Doodle celebrates India's premier street food pani puri1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Google celebrates India's street food 'pani puri' with an interactive game Doodle, allowing users to help a street vendor fulfill pani puri orders.
Search giant Google is celebrating India's premier street food ‘pani puri’ with a special interactive game Doodle today. In the game, Google will allow users to help a street vendor fulfil pani puri orders by helping them choose from different pani puri flavours in order to match the flavour and quantity preferences of each customer.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×