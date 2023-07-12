Google Doodle celebrates India's premier street food pani puri

Origins of Pani Puri and its regional variations:

According to legend, Pani Puri was first invented by Draupadi during the time of the Mahabharata. The story goes that when Draupadi became the wife of the Pandavas, the warriors were still living in exile with limited resources. Draupadi's mother-in-law, Kunti, told her to use some leftover aloo sabzi and wheat dough to make something that would satisfy the hunger of all five men. The resulting dish that Draupadi made was a bite-sized pani puri that helped satisfy the Pandavas' hunger.