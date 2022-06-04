As a a true polymath, Bose went on to serve as president of many scientific institutions including the Indian Physical Society, National Institute of Science, Indian Science Congress and the Indian Statistical Institute. He was also an adviser to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and later became a Fellow of the Royal Society. In honor of Bose’s legacy, any particle that conforms with his statistics today is known as a boson. Many scientific breakthroughs have come from his work including the discovery of the particle accelerator and the God particle.