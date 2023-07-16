Google Doodle honours Indo-American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birthday2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates the 86th birthday of Zarina Hashmi, an influential Indian American artist known for her minimalist abstract shapes.
Today, Google Doodle commemorates the birthday of Zarina Hashmi, an influential Indian American artist who would have turned 86 today. The doodle, designed by guest illustrator Tara Anand from New York, pays homage to Hashmi's artistic style by incorporating her signature geometric and minimalist abstract shapes.
