Google Doodle honours Indo-American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birthday

Subsequently, Hashmi took on a professorial role at the New York Feminist Art Institute, an institution that aimed to provide equitable educational opportunities for women artists. In 1980, she collaborated on co-curating an exhibition titled "Dialectics of Isolation: An Exhibition of Third World Women Artists of the United States" at A.I.R. Gallery. This exhibition played a vital role in showcasing the artistic voices and perspectives of women artists from marginalized backgrounds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}