The world commemorates the 113th anniversary of Nüzhet Gökdoğan's birthday on Monday, Turkey's first female astronomer.
Google honours this occasion with a Doodle that reflects her substantial contributions to the field.
Google Doodle in her description noted that under the guidance of artist Ali Çetinkaya, Nüzhet Gökdoğan acquired proficiency in French, German, and Turkish languages during her educational journey. A scholarship paved her way to Lyon University in France, where she successfully earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics. Following that accomplishment, in 1933, she attained her master's degree in physics from the University of Paris.
Gaining practical experience at the Paris Observatory, she was extended an invitation to pursue her research there. However, Gökdoğan opted to return to Turkey instead.
In 1937, Gökdoğan penned her thesis on the subject of interstellar dark matter surrounding the sun, culminating in the attainment of her PhD. Subsequently, she ascended to a professorship at Istanbul University.
Notably, in 1954, she achieved the distinction of being elected as the Dean of the Science Faculty, marking her as the inaugural female university dean in Turkey.
Contributing to the field, Gökdoğan authored scientific articles for domestic publications and crafted three foundational textbooks covering astronomy, algebra, and cosmography. Her illustrious career concluded with her retirement in 1980.
The professor is commemorated for her role in progressing the field of astronomy in Turkey and for establishing multiple organizations focused on scientific endeavours.
Noteworthy among them are the Turkish Astronomy Association, the Turkish Association of University Women, and the Turkish Mathematics Association.
