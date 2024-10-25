Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood’s iconic singer KK, Krishnakumar Kunnath on his birthday

Google doodle today: The tech giant celebrates late Bollywood iconic singer K.K, Krishnakumar Kunnath's birthday today. On this day in 1996, KK made his debut as playback singer on the song, Chhod Aaye Hum, and etched his voice in several Bollywood albums, for the generations to remember.
Kunnath was born on August 23, 1968 in Delhi, India. He attended the Kirori Mal College of Delhi University and shortly worked in marketing before transitioning fully to music.
