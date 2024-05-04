Google released a doodle on Saturday, May 4, commemorating Indian wrestler Hamida Banu, who is widely considered to be India’s first professional woman wrestler. The description with the Google Doodle states, “Hamida Banu was a trailblazer of her time, and her fearlessness is remembered throughout India and across the world. Outside of her sporting accomplishments, she will always be celebrated for staying true to herself."

The wrestling match held on this day in 1954 earned Hamida Banu international recognition after she registered a victory in just 1 minute and 34 seconds. She defeated famed wrestler Baba Pahalwan. Following the loss, the latter retired from professional wrestling.

This doodle, illustrated by Bengaluru-based guest artist Divya Negi, celebrates Indian wrestler Hamida Banu depicting her in the foreground with ‘Google’ inscribed in the background, surrounded by local flora and fauna.

Hamida Banu's Early life

Hamida Banu also known as 'Amazon of Aligarh' was born into a family of wrestlers in the early 1900s near Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. She grew up practising the art of wrestling and registered victory in over 300 competitions throughout her career spanning the 1940s and 1950s.

Career

Until the time Hamida Banu gained ground, women’s participation in athletics was strongly discouraged as dictated by prevalent social norms of the time. However, Hamida Banu's dedication won her many accolades. She challenged male wrestlers openly, even wagering her hand in marriage to the first to defeat her.

Hamida Banu has international titles registered against her name. She also won a wrestling match against Russian wrestler, Vera Chistilin, in less than two minutes. Hamida Banu became a household name after the bouts she won. Her diet and her training regimen were widely covered by the media.

