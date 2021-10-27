Google Doodle pays tribute to Otto Wichterle who invented soft contact lens

In 1961, the Czech chemist succeeded in producing the first four hydrogels contact lenses on a homemade apparatus built using a children's building kit, a bicycle dynamo belonging to one of his sons, and a bell transformer. On Christmas afternoon, with the help of his wife Linda, using the machine on his kitchen table, Wichterle finally succeeded. He tried the lenses in his own eyes and although they were the wrong power they were comfortable. Thus, he invented a new way of manufacturing the lenses using a centrifugal casting procedure. A few days later, he completed his patent application and produced over 100 lenses by spin casting.

