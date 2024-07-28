Google Doodle Today: Celebrating the football tournaments at Paris Olympics 2024; here’s all you need to know

  • Google Doodle Today: The Paris Olympics 2024 has officially begun, and has entered the second day today. Several countries are scheduled to take part as the tech giant celebrates the football tournaments today

Google Doodle Today: Celebrating the football tournamnets at Paris Olympics 2024; here’s all you need to know
Google Doodle Today: Celebrating the football tournamnets at Paris Olympics 2024; here's all you need to know

Google Doodle today: The Paris Olympics 2024 has officially started yesterday. Today, i.e, July 28, Google is celebrating the football tournaments that are scheduled for the games at the French capital. Google is celebrating the event with an animated doodle that features one chicken attempting a headshot with an avocado, that is supposed to serve as a football, while the other eagerly awaits to hit it as well.

The Google doodle today marks the football tournaments that would take place for both men and women. Several countries, including France, Japan, US, Spain are competing for both the categories.

Athletes from more than 200 countries, have gathered at the city for competing in 329 events, across 32 sports disciplines, for the Paris Olympics 2024. The Games began on July 26, and are scheduled to end on August 11. The year 2024 marks the 33rd edition of this quadrennial spectacle.

Indian contingent at Paris Olympics

The Indian contingent, with ace shuttler PV Sindhu, and table tennis star Sharath Kamal, as its flagbearers, arrived at Paris yesterday for the opening ceremony. The outfits for this year have been designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

Indians to Compete in 2024 Paris Summer Games

Shooting: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Sandeep Singh, Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Elavenil Valarivan, Sift Kaur Samra, Rajeshwari Kumari, Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Babuta, Ramita Jindal, Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala, Anjum Moudgil, Arjun Cheema, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu, Raiza Dhillon, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Shreyasi Singh, Maheshwari Chauhan.

Athletics: Akshdeep Singh, Priyanka Goswami, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht, Avinash Sable, Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary, Ram Baboo, Priyanka Goswami/Suraj Panwar, Muhammed Anas/ Muhammed Ajmal/ Amoj Jacob/Santhosh Tamilarasan/Rajesh Ramesh, Jyothika Sri Dandi/ Subha Venkatesan/ Vithya Ramraj/Poovamma MR, Kiran Pahal, Jyothi Yarraji, Sarvesh Kushare, Annu Rani, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveel Chithravel, Jeswin Aldrin, Ankita Dhyani

Table tennis: Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath

Tennis: Rohan Bopanna/N Sriram Balaji

Rowing: Balraj Panwar

Badminton: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto,

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar

Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu

Judo: Tulika Maan

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj, Dhinidhi Desinghu

 

