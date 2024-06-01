Google Doodle marked the seventh phase of India's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday. This phase will see voting to determine the outcomes for 904 candidates competing across 57 seats in eight states and Union Territories, marking the concluding phase of the election.

Polling is scheduled for Saturday across 13 seats each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, nine seats in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, all four seats in Himachal Pradesh, three seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in Chandigarh. Additionally, voting for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies of Odisha will also take place tomorrow.

This phase includes significant constituencies like Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks his third re-election. Prime Minister Modi concluded his last rally before this phase in the reserved seat of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on May 30. Following this, he proceeded to Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, where he commenced meditation on the Vivekananda Memorial Rock, continuing until June 1.

The Election Commission of India has ensured adequate arrangements for polling in this seventh phase. Prior to this, voting has been conducted for 486 Lok Sabha seats across the previous six phases.

The Election Commission has confirmed that polling stations are equipped with basic amenities such as shade, drinking water, ramps, and toilets. Concerned Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and state authorities have been instructed to take appropriate measures to address the potential adverse effects of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted.

In the recent phases, the percentage of female voter turnout has exceeded that of male voters. The Commission urges voters to turn out in larger numbers at polling stations and cast their votes with responsibility and pride.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is competing against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi, while Union Minister Anurag Thakur is contesting from Hamirpur. Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan is vying for the seat from Gorakhpur, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress candidate Abhishek Banerjee is running from Diamond Harbour.

Additionally, six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh will undergo bypolls on June 1, with their results potentially impacting the Congress government in the state. These seats, all previously held by Congress, saw MLAs from these constituencies cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls.

