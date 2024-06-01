Google Doodle celebrates seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 with voting symbol
Google Doodle marks the final phase of India's Lok Sabha Elections 2024, with 904 candidates contesting across 57 seats in eight states and Union Territories. PM Modi seeks re-election in Varanasi, voting in significant constituencies like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Google Doodle marked the seventh phase of India's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday. This phase will see voting to determine the outcomes for 904 candidates competing across 57 seats in eight states and Union Territories, marking the concluding phase of the election.