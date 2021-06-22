New Delhi: "Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save lives," Google's brightly coloured doodle on Tuesday urged people to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The doodle shows all the letters wearing masks and celebrating after they get the covid-19 vaccine.

On clicking on the doodle, Google takes the user to a landing page full of vaccine-related information including nearby vaccine centres, link to CoWin portal, eligibility to get vaccinated, side effects, effectiveness of vaccines and related data.

A Google Doodle is a temporary change in the Google logo on the homepage that is used to mark special holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.

The doodle comes a day after India recorded the highest covid-19 vaccination on a single day. Over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for covid-19 vaccination came into effect. Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka administered the highest vaccine doses, at over 1.5 mn and nearly 1.1 mn, respectively. While states of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat and Bihar vaccinated more than 300,000 people. Delhi administered 76,216 doses.

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight covid-19," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday.

The new phase of vaccination was announced by Modi on 7 June. In a reversal of its earlier policy, the Centre said it would procure 75% of the vaccines and distribute it to states, which can use them to inoculate all adults of age 18 years and above. The remaining vaccines will be procured by private hospitals.

The previous inoculation record was achieved in early April at 4.3 million doses, after which an acute vaccine shortage followed as production of Covishield and Covaxin by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech International, respectively, failed to keep pace with demand.

India still needs to administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating 950 million adults by December. So far, India has vaccinated fewer than 5% with two doses.

Earlier this month, the government said India could have as many as 10 million doses of covid-19 vaccines available per day in July and August. NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul said on Monday that administering 10 million shots per day was not a “set goal".

