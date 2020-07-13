Pichai, who recently turned 48 years of age, also reminisced his childhood days where he would be drawn to the television screen every evening to watch Doordarshan's special rendition of 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha'. Adding to that, he said that he tried to even explain the excitement that this memory contained but couldn't. "In the end , I gave up and played it on YouTube for them instead," he said in the speech.