Google Doodle founders’ quirky way of saying they were out of office in 1998

The first Google Doodle was created in 1998 to let people know that our founders would be out of the office. Can you guess where they were going: Google wrote on Twitter
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The first Google Doodle was born in 1998, when founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to take some time off and attend the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert in 1988. The co-founders and research scholars from Stanford University found a rather quirky way of letting their employees and users know that the duo would be unavailable at search engine’s helm for a while.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The first Google Doodle was born in 1998, when founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to take some time off and attend the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert in 1988. The co-founders and research scholars from Stanford University found a rather quirky way of letting their employees and users know that the duo would be unavailable at search engine’s helm for a while.
What birthed from the need convey a comical message to Google users that the founders were "out of office" is what the world today looks forward to- their daily dose of Google Doodle.
What birthed from the need convey a comical message to Google users that the founders were "out of office" is what the world today looks forward to- their daily dose of Google Doodle.
On 1 July, the Google team on its Twitter handle decided to invoke this historical data and give its users a little trivia about the much loved feature of the search engine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On 1 July, the Google team on its Twitter handle decided to invoke this historical data and give its users a little trivia about the much loved feature of the search engine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The first Google Doodle was created in 1998 to let people know that our founders would be out of the office. Can you guess where they were going?" Google wrote on Twitter.
“The first Google Doodle was created in 1998 to let people know that our founders would be out of the office. Can you guess where they were going?" Google wrote on Twitter.
Google describes their doodles as “the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists".
Google describes their doodles as “the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists".
In 1988 when Page and Brin decided to visit the Burning Man festival, they simply replaced the second ‘O’ in Google’s homepage logo with a stick figure resembling the festival’s logo.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In 1988 when Page and Brin decided to visit the Burning Man festival, they simply replaced the second ‘O’ in Google’s homepage logo with a stick figure resembling the festival’s logo.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The design was posted a week before the company was incorporated on 4 September, 1988. It was two years until they used a prototype-Doodle again. However, this time the doodle celebrated France’s Bastille Day on 14 July 2000.
The design was posted a week before the company was incorporated on 4 September, 1988. It was two years until they used a prototype-Doodle again. However, this time the doodle celebrated France’s Bastille Day on 14 July 2000.
This time the founders roped in then intern and later chief designer for Doodles Dennis Hwang to produce a doodle for Bastille Day.
This time the founders roped in then intern and later chief designer for Doodles Dennis Hwang to produce a doodle for Bastille Day.
“Over time, the demand for doodles has risen in the U.S. and internationally. Creating doodles is now the responsibility of a team of talented illlustrators (we call them doodlers) and engineers. For them, creating doodles has become a group effort to enliven the Google homepage and bring smiles to the faces of Google users around the world.", says Google.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Over time, the demand for doodles has risen in the U.S. and internationally. Creating doodles is now the responsibility of a team of talented illlustrators (we call them doodlers) and engineers. For them, creating doodles has become a group effort to enliven the Google homepage and bring smiles to the faces of Google users around the world.", says Google.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According tot he official website of the search engine the Google Doodle team has created over 5000 doodles for our homepages around the world.
According tot he official website of the search engine the Google Doodle team has created over 5000 doodles for our homepages around the world.