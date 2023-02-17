Google India fires 453 employees across various departments: Report
- Google India has reportedly fired 453 employees across various departments
Google India has reportedly fired 453 employees across various departments. As reported by Business Line, employees were informed of their termination through mail by Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President of Google India.
