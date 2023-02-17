Google India has reportedly fired 453 employees across various departments. As reported by Business Line, employees were informed of their termination through mail by Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President of Google India.

Earlier in January, the company had announced its plans to cut more than 12,000 jobs, joining other tech giants including Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon Inc. and Salesforce Inc. in scaling back operations amid a weakening global economy and rising inflation. It is not currently clear if the layoffs in Goggle India part of the earlier announced cuts or a new new round of layoffs. There were also reports that CEO Sundar Pichai is all set to take a large chunk of his salary cut amid tough macro-economic conditions and layoffs. He even said in a recent town hall meeting to the Google staff that all roles above "senior vice president" level will witness a significant reduction in their annual bonus, reported India Today. In the blogpost sent out by Pichai in January had said that for layoffs outside the US, the company will support employees in line with local practices.

Speaking of Google India, the news was confirmed also confirmed by the post shared by some employees on LinkedIn.

Kamal Dave, an account manager who was working at Google's Gurugram office was laid off yesterday. In a post shared on his LinkedIn, he wrote, “Hi everyone, I was a part of Google India Layoffs yesterday. At Google my energies were focused on delivering Digital marketing Goals for multiple industries at the top of their foodchain in India as an Strategic key Account Manager / Consultant. I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer."

Another employee named Surabhi Sharma in her post mentioned about the layoffs in the Gurugram office.

In her post, she wrote, “This evening, we had lost some incredibly talented colleagues from the recent layoffs announcement at Google, India. For anyone who was laid off in my contact list and feeling like it turned life upside down, trust me you will land back on your feet, and will find yourself standing confident, and learning more about your full potential."

"In times like these I like to remind myself that we are human beings sharing so much of our experiences and building things together; this connection goes beyond just being Googlers or teammates under any org. This is true for my existing and departing colleagues. With that in mind, it's no wonder that all of us are struggling with a mixture of feelings and all the emotions are valid, even if it's Survivor's Guilt," she wrote.

Earlier, about 250 employees Zurich had walked out to protest the company’s decision last month to cut about 6 percent of its global workforce. The workers, with support from trade union Syndicom, walked away from their desks before lunchtime and assembled with placards outside one of two Google offices in the Swiss city, according to union spokesman Dominik Fitze.