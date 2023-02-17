Google India fires 453 employees across various departments: Report

Earlier in January, the company had announced its plans to cut more than 12,000 jobs, joining other tech giants including Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon Inc. and Salesforce Inc. in scaling back operations amid a weakening global economy and rising inflation. It is not currently clear if the layoffs in Goggle India part of the earlier announced cuts or a new new round of layoffs. There were also reports that CEO Sundar Pichai is all set to take a large chunk of his salary cut amid tough macro-economic conditions and layoffs. He even said in a recent town hall meeting to the Google staff that all roles above "senior vice president" level will witness a significant reduction in their annual bonus, reported India Today. In the blogpost sent out by Pichai in January had said that for layoffs outside the US, the company will support employees in line with local practices.