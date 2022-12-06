Google launches anti-misinformation campaign in India2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 04:53 PM IST
Google's efforts to challenge the spread of misinformation mark a contrast with rival Twitter which is cutting its trust and safety teams
Google's Jigsaw subsidiary is launching a new anti-misinformation project in India, aimed at preventing misleading information that has been blamed for inciting violence, a top executive said.