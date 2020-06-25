Google launches products for small businesses keen to recover from covid impact

NEW DELHI: Google India has launched a ‘Grow with Google Small Business’ hub and a bunch of other products for small businesses to help them rebuild by going digital. Some of these businesses have been the worst impacted due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

The Grow with Google Small Business hub will serve as a single destination for small businesses to get access to all the Google products and tools they need to go digital, maintain business continuity and get access to helpful resources like quick help videos, support pages to learn digital skills. This will soon be made available in Hindi as well.

Google has also introduced a host of new features on Google My Business app and Google Pay for Business which helps small businesses to be discovered by customers across search and maps and start accepting digital payments.

The new range of features and functionalities across products include ‘Nearby Stores’ spot on Google Pay. This helps local businesses get discovered by customers in their vicinity. Google introduced this feature in May and starting today, it is expanding this offering to become available across India. Additionally, merchant establishments can indicate their business hours, whether social distancing measures are in place at the store and the essential goods presently in stock.

With over 3 million merchants now using Google Pay for Business app to accept and make payments digitally, Google Pay is also working to partner with financial institutions to surface their loan offerings for merchants, which can be availed within Google Pay for Business app.

