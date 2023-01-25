Google makes changes to some services in India3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:52 PM IST
- The move comes after the Supreme Court upheld stringent antitrust directives, forcing the US tech giant to change how it markets its popular Android platform in a key growth market
After failing to block an antitrust order, Alphabet's Google on Wednesday said it will allow users of Android-based smartphones to choose default search engine. The US headquartered firm said it was making changes to its platforms in India, including allowing equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×