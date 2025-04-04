Google Maps error suspected in fatal Delhi-Lucknow highway crash that claimed 2 lives

In a sad incident, two girls died after a container truck hit a car, when a group of four friends were returning from Nainital on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the road accident took place on the Delhi-Lucknow highway on Tuesday night. In the incident, all four doors of the car got locked, which resulted in the four people on board stuck for an hour until the police came to rescue them.

Citing the reason for the accident, police suspect the car took a wrong turn, following Google maps. Meanwhile, the other passengers are currently being treated.

The police have identified the car travellers as Shivani, Simran, Rahul, and Sanju, residents of Haryana's Rohtak. They were returning from Nainital after a visit to Neem Karoli Baba Ashram.

"A truck was travelling to Rampur from Delhi, while the car was coming towards Delhi when the collision happened. The car was trying to exit a bypass and take a turn towards Delhi," NDTV quoted Ranvijay Singh, Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh as saying.

Car got crushed: The report mentioned that the collision was so strong that the car almost got crushed, and the right side of the car was damaged by the container truck. The police said that at least a dozen people were needed to douse the smoke, break open the car, and pull out the four friends.

While struggling to get out of the car and waiting for help, two of them - Shivani and Simran - died.

One of the eyewitness Rajesh Kumar, who helped bring one of the injured to the hospital, said, "The car was crossing the road when a truck hit them."

The container that hit was filled with cement pipes and overturned on the highway.