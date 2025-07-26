Google Maps-led drive ends in mishap as Audi falls into ditch in Maharashtra's Belapur, woman rescued

In a tragic incident, an Audi car driven by a woman plunged into a ditch in Belapur, Maharashtra while following Google Maps. The woman, who was going to Ulwe, was following the navigation of Google Maps when the incident occurred. She was saved.

Assistant Police Inspector Belapur Narayan Palampalle said: “At about 1:00 a.m. on Friday, we received information about an incident involving an Audi car that had fallen into the Belapur ditch. Our team, along with marine security guards and local police, went there and found that a woman was heading towards Ulwe, following Google Maps.”

Assistant Police Inspector Narayan Palampalle said the car went below the bridge and fell into the ditch instead of crossing it, leading to the accident.

Senior police officers were informed, and the woman was safely rescued with the help of a marine security team’s boat.

She was alone in that car when the incident happened."

Andhra news: Two DSPs killed in road accident Two DSPs of Andhra Pradesh police were killed and two others, including a senior police official, suffered injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Hyderabad on Saturday.

The police officials were travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad in a car on official work. The car hit the road divider while trying to avoid colliding with a vehicle going ahead of them when the latter's driver applied sudden brakes at Choutuppal near Hyderabad.

After hitting the road divider, the ill-fated car fell on the other side of the road, and it was hit by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

The two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) who work with the Intelligence Security Wing of Andhra Pradesh police died in the accident, while an Additional Superintendent of Police and the vehicle driver sustained injuries.