Google Maps rolls out toll prices to help plan trips better. How to check
Google Maps will estimate the total toll price to your destination based on factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods
Google today announced new features on Google Maps including the rollout of toll prices, to help make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier. With this new update, users can now find the estimated toll price to their destination even before the trip starts, thanks to up-to-date toll pricing information from local tolling authorities.
Google Maps will estimate the total toll price to your destination based on factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, the day of the week, and how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time the user will be crossing it.
For those looking to explore alternative routes, Google Maps will continue to provide the option of a toll-free route, where available, alongside options with tolls. A simple tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the directions in Google Maps will let users select the route options and ‘avoid tolls’, if they wish to avoid toll routes completely.
Toll prices will be rolling out on Android and iOS this month for nearly 2,000 toll roads in India, the U.S., Japan and Indonesia — with more countries coming soon.
In addition, Google has also released new updates for iOS users to make Google Maps easier to use on an Apple Watch or iPhone. The new updates include a new pinned trip widget, direct navigation from the Apple Watch, and Google Maps integration into Siri and the shortcuts app.
The new pinned trip widget will help people access trips they have pinned in their Go Tab right from the iOS home screen — making it even easier to get directions. Users can check out the arrival time, the next departure for the chosen public transport trip, and even a suggested route for those looking to drive.
In addition, Apple Watch users will soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly from their Watch. Starting in a few weeks, it will no longer be required to begin navigation from an iPhone – tapping the Google Maps shortcut on their Apple Watch app will launch the navigation automatically on the Apple Watch itself. Users can also add the ‘Take me home’ complication to their Watch, and tap it to start navigating home on Google Maps.
Google Maps is also integrating directly into iOS Spotlight, Siri, and the Shortcuts app. Once you’ve set up the shortcuts, just say “Hey Siri, get directions" or “Hey Siri, search in Google Maps" to access Google Maps’ helpful information instantly. This feature is set to be available in the coming months, with enhanced Siri search functionality coming later this summer.
The new widgets and other updated experiences will be available on the latest version of the Google Maps app.
