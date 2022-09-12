Google mulling over making Pixel phones in India amid Covid disruption in China

Google mulling over making Pixel phones in India amid Covid disruption in China2 min read . 08:48 PM IST
- Amid US trade war with China and pandemic induced disruptions, Google is considering India as an destination to make pixel phones
China's battle with the virus through its zero-Covid policy is proving to be costlier with time as Google is now mulling over redirecting the manufacturing of its Pixel phones to India. The decision of Alphabet Inc. came as China is facing two front economic battle- a trade war with the US and pandemic-induced total lockdowns.
The reports by sources at Information which are not confirmed or denied by Alphabet have claimed that India has provided the company with a solicited bid of producing 5,00,000 to 1 million Pixel smartphones. The bids account for 10% to 20% of the total production of smartphones by the company.
The reports also claim that the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai is himself reviewing the idea of manufacturing phones in India since earlier this year but a final decision is still awaited. The company is also considering Vietnam as another possible destination for manufacturing.
If the company gives a go-ahead to the plan of manufacturing in India, China will still have a role to play as the operations will require some component imports from China.
Global technology supply chains were disrupted this year, as China locked down Shanghai, which is a technology hub, following its zero-Covid policy. Recently, the United States also banned the exports of some high-tech chips to China, escalating the ongoing trade war between the two economic giants.
Google's competition Apple Inc. already produces several models of iPhones in India. The company makes at least four models up to iPhone 13 through contract manufacturing partners Foxconn and Wistron. The production of the latest iPhone 14 is also under consideration by the company and India will hopefully get the nod.
Alphabet has set the date of 6 October for the release of new Pixel phone models and its first smartwatch at an event in the US.
