Google must pay a ‘fair price’: INS

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has asked search engine Google to compensate newspapers for the use of content published by them and sought a larger share of its advertising revenue.

In a letter to Google India country manager Sanjay Gupta, INS president L. Adimoolam said the search engine should pay for news generated by newspapers, which employ thousands of journalists at considerable expense for gathering and verifying information. Since this content is proprietary, the Society noted that it is this credible content that has given Google authenticity in India.

Jayant Mammen Mathew, chairman of the digital committee of INS, said good journalism is expensive—newspapers have very high credibility but are not getting their due. “So INS has three asks from Google: pay a fair value for our content, give us a larger share of advertising and ensure credible newspaper content pops up in search. Give credible websites their due," he said.

Mathew added that traffic generated by content is not remuneration, and Google also realizes that print media seeking compensation is a worldwide movement. A Google spokesperson said the company did not have any comment to offer at the moment.

In its note, INS added that publishers have been providing complete access to “quality journalism with credible news, current affairs, analysis, information and entertainment", and that there is a huge distinction between the editorial content from quality publications and fake news that is spreading on other information platforms.

It cited the example of the movement for a fair price and ad share in France, the European Union and Australia.

Earlier this week, the Australian government passed a new law requiring Google and Facebook to negotiate with news outlets to pay for their content or face arbitration. The new code had faced much opposition from the two tech giants. Though Google had initially suggested it would have to pull its search engine from the country if the law came into force, it later signed deals with media organizations to pay them for news content.

These include a three-year agreement with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. that will see Google make “significant payments" to host content from publishers such as The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post.

