Google Pay, PhonePe account for 86% of UPI transactions by value in Oct: NPCI

The NPCI had recently imposed a 30% cap on third party apps on total volume transactions processed via UPI. This had prompted many to criticize the regulator for stifling competition in the UPI space. “This announcement has come as a surprise and has implications for hundreds of millions of users who use UPI for their daily payments and could impact the further adoption of UPI and the end goal of financial inclusion. Digital payments in India is still in its infancy and any interventions at this point should be made with a view to accelerate consumer choice and innovation. Choice-based and open model key to drive momentum," Google Pay had said at the time.