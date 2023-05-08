Google Pixel Watch 2 tipped to launch with Pixel 8 series. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:01 PM IST
According to the report, Google is considering using a more advanced chipset for the Pixel Watch 2 that is anticipated to deliver improved performance and battery life.
Google is scheduled to hold its yearly developer conference, I/O 2023, on May 10, during which it is expected to make several hardware and software-related disclosures. In addition, the technology giant might use the occasion to provide a sneak peek of the forthcoming Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2. A recent report suggests that Google may introduce the Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch along with the Pixel 8 series.
