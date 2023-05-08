Google is scheduled to hold its yearly developer conference, I/O 2023, on May 10, during which it is expected to make several hardware and software-related disclosures. In addition, the technology giant might use the occasion to provide a sneak peek of the forthcoming Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2. A recent report suggests that Google may introduce the Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch along with the Pixel 8 series.

As per a report by 9to5Google, there is not much information available about the forthcoming smartwatch, but it may be launched in October, which is when Google typically releases its latest Pixel smartphone lineup. This watch is anticipated to replace the original Pixel Watch, which was introduced in 2022 and was only available in a few regions, including the UK and the US. Unfortunately, Google did not release the smartwatch in India.

At present, the Pixel Watch runs on Samsung's Exynos 9110 chipset, which was released in 2018. However, this older chipset lags behind the efficiency and battery life of smartwatches from competitors such as Apple and Samsung. Furthermore, other WearOS watches outperform the current Pixel Watch.

According to the report, Google is considering using a more advanced chipset for the Pixel Watch 2 that is anticipated to deliver improved performance and battery life. There are rumors that Google may opt for the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, which is based on a 4nm manufacturing process, to power the new range of Wear OS devices.

Reportedly, Google is planning to use sensors from Fitbit devices such as Sense 2 to add health features to its upcoming Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company may also increase the size of the watch from 41mm to introduce a larger model. The beta version of Android 14 suggests that the new Pixel Watch may use adaptable Material You colour theming, which is currently available on Android 12. Currently, the Pixel Watch lacks support for essential health features such as oxygen saturation (SpO2) and overnight skin temperature, which Google may include in the upcoming watch without requiring new hardware.