Reportedly, Google is planning to use sensors from Fitbit devices such as Sense 2 to add health features to its upcoming Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company may also increase the size of the watch from 41mm to introduce a larger model. The beta version of Android 14 suggests that the new Pixel Watch may use adaptable Material You colour theming, which is currently available on Android 12. Currently, the Pixel Watch lacks support for essential health features such as oxygen saturation (SpO2) and overnight skin temperature, which Google may include in the upcoming watch without requiring new hardware.