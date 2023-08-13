Google is celebrating the 60th birth anniversary of the late Bollywood actress Sridevi with a special doodle. Born in 1963 in Tamil Nadu, Sridevi starred in nearly three hundred movies over the course of four decades of her career. She was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and is survived by daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor .

The tech giant credited the doodle illustration to Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee which tributes the iconic actress in a dancing pose for which she was known.

Sridevi started acting at the age of four years, her first film was a Tamil movie named Kandhan Karunai in 1967. Early in her career, she acted in a variety of genres including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies.

Google Doodle in her description wrote, “After the film’s success, she and her co-stars became even more famous with a string of hit films like Guru and Sankarlal. Widely considered the star of Tamil cinema at the time, Sridevi’s on-screen charisma garnered attention from producers from the Hindi-speaking film industry as well."

In 1976, she gained national recognition as the protagonist in K. Balachander's Moondru Mudichu. Later in 1983, after playing the lead role in the action comedy Himmatwala, Sridevi established herself as a national icon and a box-office attraction in Bollywood.

Her hit film include Sadma, ChaalBaz, Mr India, Nagina, Chandni, Lamhe and many more. “She remains one of the only Bollywood actresses to headline blockbuster movies without a male actor in an industry that was traditionally male-dominated," Google said.

In the early 2000s, Sridevi took a break from acting and made a remarkable comeback with 2012 film English Vinglish. She had also starred in television shows like Malini Iyer in 2004 and Kaboom.

In 2013, the Indian government also honored her with the Padma Shri award. Later in 2017, her crime thriller ‘Mom’, film on a rage-filled and protective mother, earned her the National Film Award for best actress.

Google states, “Sridevi forever made her mark on the film industry by charting new avenues for women to take on leading roles in Indian cinema. She will be remembered as one of the greatest Indian actors of her time."

In 2018, the iconic actor died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, the Dubai government had said. Her sudden death had stunned her fans and industry colleagues. On 28 February, the Bollywood actor was cremated with state honours.