Google remembers Bollywood icon Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary with a special doodle2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Google celebrates late Bollywood actress Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with a special doodle, honoring her iconic career.
Google is celebrating the 60th birth anniversary of the late Bollywood actress Sridevi with a special doodle. Born in 1963 in Tamil Nadu, Sridevi starred in nearly three hundred movies over the course of four decades of her career. She was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and is survived by daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.