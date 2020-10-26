Google’s ad engine may be the next antitrust target

The question before multiple authorities, including those in the US, is whether Google is using its dominance across the digital ad ecosystem, where, in some instances, it is the buyer, seller as well as ad auctioneer, to stifle competition and charge unfair fees. Reports indicate that DoJ investigators have been in talks with third-party ad marketers in the US at least since early 2020. The UK and Australia are also looking at Google’s dominance in digital advertising.