The release date of the much-awaited movie Barbie is fast approaching and the PR team of the film is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the huge success of Barbie. The excitement around the film has grown so much that if you simply search "Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling" on Google, you will get astonished by the celebratory themes around the search.

Barbie and Oppenheimer who share the same release date have created a lot of buzz in the past few days. The amazing promotions around Barbie film are boosting the excitement with fans claiming they can't wait for the release of the film.

Barbie draws inspiration from the fashionable dolls created by Mattel and is scheduled for release in theaters on 21 July. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film is based on the beloved Mattel fashion dolls and is estimated to have a budget of approximately ₹10 crores.

The PR team of the Barbie is doing some great work and is painting Pink every city they visit.

Barbie's expected collections

Despite Warner Bros conservative estimation of a three-day box office revenue of $60 million, industry experts hold the belief that the actual figures will surpass this projection. This optimistic view is based on the film's robust appeal to women, specifically targeting the demographic of females under the age of 25.

The industry expects Barbie collections to cross at least $80 million during the first weekend which can even rise to $100 million.

"I knew how excited we felt about sharing this movie and I had hoped that other people would feel that excitement too but it's kind of come back at us with so much enthusiasm and excitement, I'm even shocked, very shocked," Barbie actress Margot Robbie told Reuters at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.